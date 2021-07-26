A professor of International Relations and Strategic Studies at the Igbinedon University, Okada, Edo State, Femi Olufunmilade, who is an ex-presidential aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, explains to JESUSEGUN ALAGBE why the Federal Government may be making a mistake with the arrest of proponents of secession like Nnamdi Kanu, among other issues

Recently, after the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, by the Federal Government, you did a video that went viral, warning the government not to gloat over the secessionist’s arrest. What were your concerns?

What I was basically trying to say was that in any struggle against the government, whether through insurgency, terrorism, or agitation for self-determination, the state against which the agitating parties are contending sometimes slides into the error of arresting or killing the head of the movement, and experience has shown that sometimes, rather than get a respite, what you get is insurgency on a violent scale. I cited the example of Mohammed Yusuf, the founder of Boko Haram; when he was captured, what we saw later was violence on a large scale.

The point I’m making is that merely picking up one person who seems to be living larger than life in a group of agitators doesn’t necessarily bring an end to agitation. Beyond arresting Kanu, the government should reach out to other IPOB members who are in hundreds of thousands so that the government would have a first-hand experience of what their grievances are because nobody has cared to listen to the group’s grievances. At this point, nobody can say they have gone violent.

We usually see their protests online carried out in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and even Japan. The fact remains that Kanu enjoys a huge following of mostly young people who run into thousands or probably hundreds of thousands. Would it not make sense to try to listen to whatever they have to say? I have never heard that any government official was delegated to make an overture or invited IPOB members to hear their grievances. You can’t say because they carry Biafran flags, then you will never sit down with them to talk; you can’t say they must be crushed at all costs.

Now, if you are crushing the ones that you can see, what about the ones abroad who are causing you embarrassment in the Western countries? Are you going to crush them in the US, Canada, Belgium, Germany, France, Japan, or in African countries like Ghana, Kenya, Togo, and South Africa? If you say you want to be a leader and want peace, then you’ve got to have a listening ear. You ought to learn to swallow your pride and be less arrogant, and make an overture to those people and hear them out. That was the point of my video.

Do you ever see the government taking heed to your advice?

Well, it’s a piece of advice. If it’s not taken, rest assured that the agitation won’t go away despite Kanu’s arrest. In fact, the group has named a new leader, Simon Ekpa, and from what I’ve read about him, he’s a lawyer and highly educated. He is based in Europe and also enjoys dual citizenship. Now, will the Federal Government also go after him? If he’s arrested and the group names another leader, will they arrest that one too? My point is that the government loses nothing to listen to these people; it’s just a matter of how they are approached. I’m not saying the government should consider any rational demand they make.

They are young people, and sometimes you should just listen to them. Look at Boko Haram; look at the EndSARS protests – they are/were driven by young people. When you have a country like Nigeria where the young people are having no sense of fulfilment, any kind of movement can arise and challenge the state. It can take the form of Boko Haram or IPOB or others.

From your argument so far, do you think it was wrong for the government to have proscribed IPOB in the first instance?

Before IPOB was proscribed, were the members killing people or destroying properties? No! It was a peaceful association, which the Nigerian constitution recognises. The country recognises freedom of association and it is not a crime for someone to express their belief in something. It is not a crime to say I believe in Biafra, or Oduduwa Nation, or the return of Sokoto Caliphate, or Kanem-Bornu Empire. It is not a crime to express your feelings regarding your identity. After all, being a Nigeria is burdensome these days. If you travel to any country these days as a Nigerian, you will encounter a lot of hardships right from the airport.

So if someone says they are tired of this identity and want a different one and are waving the flag of another country, they have not committed any crime. If you think they have committed a crime, take him to court; that’s how to handle things like this in civilised societies. If you think they are criminals, go and test the legality of your stance in court. You can pick up a couple of IPOB members, take them to court, and tell the court, ‘These boys are waving a Biafran flag and singing a Biafran anthem, therefore they have violated Nigeria’s sovereignty and its constitution.’ Do that and let’s see what the court will say. Is this not a better approach than to just go after them and be killing them like locusts?

Are you suggesting IPOB members may become more violent in their demand for secession following Kanu’s arrest?

While I was at the University of Ibadan as a postgraduate student some years ago studying peace and conflict studies, I learnt something about conflict escalation and de-escalation. When two countries start saying nasty things about each other, there are a number of things that could follow. They may recall their respective ambassadors. At a point, they may start revoking visas issued to each other’s nationals, and playing the game of economic hostilities by blocking trade until one day they may start firing shots at each other. Let me still go back to the example of Boko Haram. The group was non-violent and unknown until Mohammed Yusuf was killed. It was only those living in Maiduguri and its environs that probably knew of the sect. But when the government thought the way to deal with the group was to swoop on them violently, initially, it was as if the end of Boko Haram would come, especially when Yusuf, its life-wire, was killed. How mistaken the government was! After the man was killed, there was a temporary quietness but suddenly we started hearing gunshots and bombs. Suicide bombs became the order of the day and till today, we have not recovered from the aftermath of Yusuf’s death, because we have not been able to eradicate Boko Haram.

They are still alive and active. We learnt that Abubakar Shekau is dead, but that doesn’t mean the sect is dead. Boko Haram has even gone on to metamorphose into other groups like the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and unless we understand the fundamentalism of the group, we may still keep fighting Boko Haram for the next 50 years and it will reduce this country to nothing because when billions of dollars of our paltry revenue go into an unproductive venture like fighting Islamic terrorists, then there won’t be money left to do developmental projects. Nigeria is already losing it – our total revenue is now almost at par with total debt servicing obligations. We have even reached a stage where we are beginning to spend taxes that are supposed to be paid to the government in the future. For instance, the government has made an arrangement with Dangote Industries to build about 270km of road in exchange for taxes that the company is supposed to pay in the future.

This means that taxes that are supposed to be collected by successive administrations to build projects are now being spent already by the current administration. This implies that the revenue coming in is insufficient to build capital projects. Things will get worse as the government secures more loans. To make the situation worse, the naira is depreciating by the day. I hope it won’t get to the point where one day, someone may need a wheelbarrow of naira notes to buy just one dollar as it is in Somaliland. I say this because we are printing naira when it is not backed by production. When you take money from the Central Bank of Nigeria, it is not backed by production because the bank does not have any goods.

To produce naira notes, the bank needs money, and when the money is produced and spent, you will discover that the country will further go into a quagmire because no production is backing it up, and particularly when such money is spent on fighting Boko Haram, bandits and other insurgents. This is why it is advisable that the government shouldn’t create new war frontiers by targeting groups like IPOB. Why can’t the government learn from previous experiences or mistakes and make overtures to the various groups that are agitated? These people are citizens and there should always be room for dialogue and reconciliation.

If they are agitated, there are reasons. Find them out. And now if they want to protest, you will harass them, not knowing that you are sending the wrong signal when you clamp down on them. Agitators who never thought of picking up arms do so when the government clamps down on them. The message they get when you clamp down on them is that the only way the government can listen to them is to take up arms. As I said, the IPOB I used to hear about was peaceful, but when the government unleashed violence on them through the operations this and that in their region, they became more insurgent and created the Eastern Security Network.

It’s not every problem that has a nail requires the use of a hammer. You will destroy a lot of things and compound problems when you think you need a hammer for every problem that has a nail. The question is does the Nigerian state of now have the capacity to take on more avoidable violent confrontations or war? We have not won the ones we are currently fighting such as banditry, terrorism and kidnapping. Can we afford to create more insurgents in the South-West and the South-East? It will be a quick avenue to dismantle the country?

You’ve painted some really scary scenarios about the cost of insurgency to the country. What are the ways out?

My own thinking is that in a democracy, the way to solve problems is through dialogue and communication. I will advise that more Nigerians should keep speaking out. All those who are keeping silent should come out of their cocoons and let it be on record that while this country was derailing, there were some people who spoke out. It doesn’t seem the government is not good at listening, but let more people keep speaking out. Also, we need a form of dialogue for everyone from all regions of the country to come out and air their grievances. Whether it is the Yoruba Nation agitators or Biafra or Niger Delta Avengers or Miyetti Allah, the government should invite all to a national dialogue.

The dialogue could be in the form of a three-day retreat. Let all the groups send their representatives and let the President host them. We don’t need a big national conference but a retreat. We’ve had enough of that. I want to advise the President as an expert in conflict prevention, when you have a country with different groups involved in multidimensional conflictual situations, the best thing to do is to create an avenue where they all can sit at the same table. They can meet, shout and point accusing fingers at each other, I want to believe that at the end of the retreat, there will be some good takeaways that can solve some of the issues we are confronting.

Would such a dialogue be different from the national conference of 2014?

It will be different because you cannot solve a country’s problems all at once. New situations will arise and there are already new situations. Let’s not be hooked to the past. In any case, the conference’s recommendations were not implemented, even by the government that convened it even when it had several months to implement it before its exit. It is fundamental psychology that when people start talking to each other, they will stop shouting at each other. And the government must be willing to make some concessions at the dialogue I’m talking about; you cannot make a rigid stand in a country that is as diverse as Nigeria. The solutions to Nigeria’s problems may not even be regionalism or employing more southern people to powerful positions. It could even be by way of creating more employment opportunities for the youths. Let me tell you that the combined factors responsible for this country’s problems are economic, ethnic, political, and religious. We are not the same set of people and everyone is more ethnic and regionally conscious now. So we need to redefine our basis of existence. Look at the top echelon of the military, the majority of the heads are northerners, whereas we have a country that is majorly divided between the north and south. Issues like this send wrong signals to Nigerians that they are not enjoying their rights in line with the dictates of the constitution. The utterances of the President don’t also help at times. Statements such as giving utmost priority to people who gave 95 per cent of votes than people who gave five per cent of votes aren’t helpful. Also, the President comes on air and says foreigners are the ones causing trouble in Nigeria; why haven’t you arrested the foreigners? This is a situation we are in and it’s not good for anyone.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), recently called for the revival of old grazing routes for Fulani herders. Do you see this creating more conflict?

I think this is now a non-issue because the governors in the South have come up with anti-open grazing laws, and they’ve given themselves deadlines to implement them. Even Benue State that is in the North has implemented the law. I think I only have sympathy for genuine herdsmen who we had always known. They are the ones suffering and will continue to suffer the mishandling of this issue. Even when they are peaceful, they are objects of cynicism in their host communities because they are perceived as being informants for the killer herdsmen. If President Buhari, who is a Fulani, truly loves his people, I think he needs to do more than reclaiming old grazing routes for them. He should use the opportunity he has now to create world-class cattle ranching facilities in a number of areas in the North where they have enough land because there is not enough land in the South. The landmass in Niger State alone is bigger than the entire landmass of all the south-eastern states combined together. So instead of creating grazing routes, the President should think of carving out huge hectares of land in the northern states and create ranches. He has just one year and 10 months to go; he should use it to create ranches so that he wouldn’t live his retirement in regret – looking back and realising that the situation of herdsmen was worsened by the mismanagement of their affairs while he was opportuned by God and man to be president. Look at Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

He is a Fulani man and he said he was once a herder. Recently, he said the nomadic way of rearing cattle is archaic and would always generate conflict – when you are moving a large number of cattle through bushes and farmlands. In 2018, he said all Fulani herders should relocate to Kano as he had made provisions for them. I wonder if President Buhari heard Ganduje when he made the call because it baffles me that if the President is interested in solving this problem, why can’t he accept the proposal offered by Ganduje and make resources like water and health facilities available for the initiative to succeed? If the President can do this in Kano and two or more places in the North, those places can become the hubs for cattle business in Nigeria.

This is what the President should think of doing. Unfortunately, he is still of the archaic mentality that nomadism is the way of cattle rearing. He still wants herders and their cattle to be trekking thousands of miles in the 21st century. That’s not the way to go. And has the President forgotten that the power over land is vested in the governor of a state and not the Federal Government? The only land which the President has control over is the Federal Capital Territory, and I have read that the Federal Capital Territory Authority has also banned open grazing. So time is running out and whatever President Buhari wants to do, he should do it now.

Apart from the southern governors banning open grazing, lots of communities are also taking their destinies into their own hands now and saying no to open grazing. Very soon, the herders may be running into Yoruba and Igbo cattle robbers, who will steal the cattle and go and sell them. It’s already happening in the North and it’s called cattle rustling. I’m afraid it may start happening in the South too. In conflict prevention, scenarios like this are built to prevent them from happening, only if the right thing is done, though.

With widespread insurgency in the country, there are fears surrounding the forthcoming 2023 elections, with some predicting the disintegration of the country. What are your predictions?

Let me tell you, 2023 will not bring smiles to the people if the needful is not done now. What will happen in 2023 is that the President will change. It’s just a change of face and we don’t know what the new individual is capable of doing. If he happens to be incapable, the country will be in for another trying time.

For me, rather than approach the gambling approach to our country’s problems, we should look carefully at the issue of restructuring because if we do that, a number of the problems festering now will be drastically minimised. Insecurity, for instance, needs state police to be addressed. Otherwise, if we carry these problems into 2023, the incoming president may be overwhelmed because by that time, the times may have become worse, and one year into his presidency, he may still be scratching the problems on the surface. So why don’t we try to avoid the situation by doing the right things now? That’s why I’m not really carried away by the 2023 elections. I only see self-serving politicians campaigning for 2023 and using it to distract us from our existential problems of food insecurity, killings, and so on. With our current cumbersome structure, even if an angel is sent from heaven in 2023, he can’t make much difference.

