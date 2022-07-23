“Crazy things have been happening since” – Netizens react as fans dig up singer Tems’ disturbing tweet from 2017

Shocking reactions have trailed an old and disturbing tweet shared on micro-blogging platform, Twitter, by popular singer, Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems, in 2017.

Apparently, a cybernaut dug up the tweet she shared few years before she rose to stardom and it’s now trending online with people giving different responses to it.

In the somewhat disturbing and abusive tweet, the 27-year-old singer wrote about having wild sex with a man and breaking his dick afterwards as a kind of punishment.

The tweet reads,

“Gotta climb on top of him after, ride him like a dirty cowgirl, and just when he about to cum hold his throat and break his dick with your knee then say.. “That’s why you’ll never be in anything ever again”

Since the old tweet surfaced online today, it has garnered thousands of reactions from netizens and fans of the ‘Crazy Things’ crooner who were surprised to see this psychotic side of the singer.

See some reactions below,

@djfalone wrote, “This is giving toxic or BDSM vibes 🌚”

@dumebiblog wrote, “I first know say you be bad child. crazy things have been happening since”

@ber_lin_360 wrote, “This is definitely a farewell note to an abuser 😂😂”

@itzbazito wrote, “Crazy things are really happening 😂”

@i.tobiloba wrote, “Inward she’s got Carbi B reflex but outwardly decent…… overall, she has good moral compass”