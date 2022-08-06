crash-survivors-to-fund-hospital-for-bravehearts-who-saved-them

KOZHIKODE: For the survivors of the

Air India Express

flight (IX 1344) crash at the Calicut International Airport, it is ‘payback time’ on the second anniversary of the accident on August 7.

They have decided to pool money from the funds they have received as compensation to build a new hospital building for the local bravehearts of Kondotty who fought heavy rains and disregarded the Covid pandemic scare to rush the injured passengers from the flight wreckage to nearby hospitals.

The survivors plan to fund the construction of a new building for a government primary health centre, which is just 300m away from the site of the plane crash.

“The residents of Kondotty had set a model for the world on being selfless. The volunteers took great risk and undertook the rescue operations disregarding warnings that the wreckage could go up in flames,” said

Shameer Vadakkan

, whose wife and two children were among the survivors.

Malabar development forum (MDF) general secretary

Abdurahiman Edakunni

said

MDF

‘s action forum for crash victims, which is coordinating the project, will sign an MoU on the second anniversary of the flight crash on August 7 and will hand it over to sports and fisheries minister

V Abdurahiman

.

MDF authorities said almost all the 169 survivors received compensation from Air India Express for the losses they suffered.

