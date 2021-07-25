crash-in-columbia-kills-motorcycle-rider,-south-carolina-highway-patrol-says

A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on a Columbia road Saturday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 6:30 p.m., according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

A 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle crashed into a 2017 Toyota sedan near the intersection of U.S. 21/North Main Street and McLeod Road, Pye said. That’s by Exit 71 on Interstate 20.

The Toyota was heading north on U.S. 21 when it stopped for traffic before making a left turn into a driveway, according to Pye.

When the Toyota made the turn, it collided with the motorcycle that was going north in the southbound lane, Pye said.

The motorcycle rider, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to an area hospital and died, according to Pye.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the motorcycle rider after notifying the next of kin.

Neither the driver nor a passenger in the Toyota were hurt, and both wore seat belts, Pye said.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 76 motorcycle riders were among the 576 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least 28 people have been killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, including five motorcycle riders, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.