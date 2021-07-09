Home Business Cramer says he’d rather own Tesla than GM right now — but this auto maker is his favorite – .
Business

Cramer says he’d rather own Tesla than GM right now — but this auto maker is his favorite – .

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
cramer-says-he’d-rather-own-tesla-than-gm-right-now-—-but-this-auto-maker-is-his-favorite-–.

This photo shows Ford 2018 and 2019 F-150 trucks on the assembly line at the Ford Motor Company’s Rouge Complex on September 27, 2018 in Dearborn, Michigan.

Jeff Kowalsky | bioreports | Getty Images

.’s Jim Cramer said Friday he believes shares of Tesla have fallen enough from their all-time highs that buying the electric vehicle maker is now more attractive than General Motors.

Cramer’s comments on “Squawk on the Street” were made in response to investment firm Wedbush initiating coverage of GM with an outperform rating, citing the Detroit auto maker’s push into EVs. Shares of GM were up more than 3% Friday morning.

“I think it’s a late call, and I like Tesla here,” Cramer said. “I think it’s come down enough; I’d rather be in Tesla.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

This startup just created a fast, accurate COVID...

Tech Talk- Kaseya ransomware attack and how to...

Wall St Week Ahead Investors eager for earnings...

Elon Musk trial asks the $2 billion question:...

Philip Morris to buy UK drugmaker in ‘beyond...

FDA Commissioner Calls For Inspector General Probe Into...

Biden Vows ‘Robust Competition’ to Curb Tech, Drug...

Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Report 2021-2026 – PRNewswire

Global Conversational AI Markets 2021-2026: Rising Demand for...

Virgin Galactic’s space launch of Richard Branson: Why...

Leave a Reply