.’s Jim Cramer said Friday he believes shares of Tesla have fallen enough from their all-time highs that buying the electric vehicle maker is now more attractive than General Motors.

Cramer’s comments on “Squawk on the Street” were made in response to investment firm Wedbush initiating coverage of GM with an outperform rating, citing the Detroit auto maker’s push into EVs. Shares of GM were up more than 3% Friday morning.

“I think it’s a late call, and I like Tesla here,” Cramer said. “I think it’s come down enough; I’d rather be in Tesla.”