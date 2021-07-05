cpd-responds-to-large-groups-of-people-downtown;-2-officers-injured

-
Associated Press
2 Chicago officers shot, wounded trying to break up crowd
Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded early Monday while trying to break up a crowd following Fourth of July gatherings, authorities said. The shooting about 1:45 a.m. on the city’s West Side happened less than an hour after a drive-by shooting in Washington Park on the city’s South Side left two people dead and four others wounded. Between Friday night and early Monday morning, 12 people had been fatally shot in Chicago and at least 40 more suffered gunshot wounds, according to department statistics.
-
-
Reuters
Biden administration pushes for ‘compromise solution’ in OPEC+ talks
The Biden administration is pushing for a “compromise solution” in stalled OPEC+ oil output talks, a White House spokesperson said on Monday. OPEC+ ministers called off those talks on Monday after the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to curbs on output. Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters there has been no progress toward a deal.
-
WWD
Dior Couture Fall 2021
For her first physical haute couture show in 18 months, Maria Grazia Chiuri celebrated the power of the thread.
-
The Telegraph
Collapsed Miami apartment block demolished ahead of tropical storm
The Miami apartment block that collapsed on June 24 and killed many was demolished in the early hours of Monday morning. The demolition of the building was brought forward to secure the site ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. Search efforts were halted as a precaution as work on the demolition got underway. “Our top priority is bringing down this building,” Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, said on Sunday. “As soon as the building does come down and site has been deemed secure, ou
-
Washington Post
Vacationer-in-chief: A history of presidential getaways
The Fourth of July may mark the peak of the U.S. summer travel season, but the president, as usual, will be staying home. President Joe Biden, a White House official said, will be spending this Independence Day in D.C., at an event with essential workers and military families. He has frequently found a bit of freedom at Camp David or in Wilmington, Del., on other weekends, but he and first lady Jill Biden have made it out to their Rehoboth Beach retreat in their home state just once since he too
-
Associated Press
Rural Kentucky health officials press on, one shot at a time
John Rogers waited months after becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. It was only after talking with friends that the 66-year-old retiree from rural Spencer County, Kentucky, was persuaded to get the shot. “They said, ‘You know, the vaccine may not be 100%, but if you get COVID, you’re in bad shape,'” Rogers said.