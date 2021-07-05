cpd-responds-to-large-groups-of-people-downtown;-2-officers-injured

Washington Post

Vacationer-in-chief: A history of presidential getaways

The Fourth of July may mark the peak of the U.S. summer travel season, but the president, as usual, will be staying home. President Joe Biden, a White House official said, will be spending this Independence Day in D.C., at an event with essential workers and military families. He has frequently found a bit of freedom at Camp David or in Wilmington, Del., on other weekends, but he and first lady Jill Biden have made it out to their Rehoboth Beach retreat in their home state just once since he too