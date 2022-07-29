Home NEWS CP orders arrest of Irate youths over killing of suspect in Yelwa, Bauchi
NEWSNews Africa

CP orders arrest of Irate youths over killing of suspect in Yelwa, Bauchi

by News
2 views
cp-orders-arrest-of-irate-youths-over-killing-of-suspect-in-yelwa,-bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Commissioner, CP Umar Mamman Sanda, has ordered a thorough investigation into the barbaric and dehumanizing act of jungle justice meted on a 22yrs old Ambima John by some irate youths in Yelwa, Bauchi.

Speaking on Friday at about 2100hrs a call was received from an anonymous person that one Ambima John ‘m’ aged 22yrs of Doka, an alleged notorious motorcycle snatcher was beaten up to coma by an irate mob for attempting to rob a motorcycle.

bioreports gathered that the scene was visited by a patrol team of Policemen who rescued and evacuated the victim to ATBU Teaching Hospital Bauchi, where he was later certified dead by a medical Doctor.

The Commissioner frowned at the action of the irate youths, who instead of taking the suspect to the Police for proper investigation and prosecution, mobbed him for allegedly stealing a motorcycle without any recourse to the law.

CP Sanda described the act as barbaric and inimical to the law governing the country and warned Bauchi State indigenes that he will not tolerate or allow some recalcitrants in society to take the laws into their hands by killing suspects.

He further warned that nobody has the right to treat a suspect in such a barbaric manner, saying it was wrong for anyone to assume the position of a law enforcement agency.

”Suspects apprehended in connection with any crime should be handed over to the police or any law enforcement agencies saddled with the responsibility of investigating and prosecuting such.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Daniel Okoh: Buhari sends message to new CAN...

2023: Don’t be used by selfish politicians –...

Nollywood Actors Feared Kidnapped After Leaving Film Location

Insecurity: UNIOSUN Resident Doctors Commence Warning Strike

Insecurity: Aregbesola Seeks Cut Off Funding Of Terrorists

Buhari Approves Lekki Deep Seaport For Commercial Operations

Road Accident Kills Two Soldiers, One Civilian On...

Lagos Leads As NCDC Confirms 133 New Cases...

Insecurity: Gunmen Attack Community, Abduct Two In Ogbomoso

Osun Poly Final Year Student, Ataneye Sunday Declared...

Leave a Reply