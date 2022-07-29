cp-orders-arrest-of-irate-youths-over-killing-of-suspect-in-yelwa,-bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Commissioner, CP Umar Mamman Sanda, has ordered a thorough investigation into the barbaric and dehumanizing act of jungle justice meted on a 22yrs old Ambima John by some irate youths in Yelwa, Bauchi.

Speaking on Friday at about 2100hrs a call was received from an anonymous person that one Ambima John ‘m’ aged 22yrs of Doka, an alleged notorious motorcycle snatcher was beaten up to coma by an irate mob for attempting to rob a motorcycle.

bioreports gathered that the scene was visited by a patrol team of Policemen who rescued and evacuated the victim to ATBU Teaching Hospital Bauchi, where he was later certified dead by a medical Doctor.

The Commissioner frowned at the action of the irate youths, who instead of taking the suspect to the Police for proper investigation and prosecution, mobbed him for allegedly stealing a motorcycle without any recourse to the law.

CP Sanda described the act as barbaric and inimical to the law governing the country and warned Bauchi State indigenes that he will not tolerate or allow some recalcitrants in society to take the laws into their hands by killing suspects.

He further warned that nobody has the right to treat a suspect in such a barbaric manner, saying it was wrong for anyone to assume the position of a law enforcement agency.

”Suspects apprehended in connection with any crime should be handed over to the police or any law enforcement agencies saddled with the responsibility of investigating and prosecuting such.