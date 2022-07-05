CP Olokode moved to Force headquarters over Osun election – Police

Nigeria Police Force has clarified the transfer of Osun CP Olawale Olokode out of the state.

The headquarters noted that Olokode was not fired or redeployed by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi issued a statement on Tuesday.

The spokesman said the commissioner was “temporarily moved to the Force Headquarters”.

Adejobi explained that Olokode was recalled, “pending the conclusion of the guber election when he would return to the State”.

The PRO said the police wants “to be as transparent, professional and proactive as possible” during the Osun gubernatorial election.

Adejobi further confirmed the deployment of senior officers from the FHQ to oversee security arrangements.