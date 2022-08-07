Home Uncategorized CP Olokode Disbands Surveillance Tactical Squad In Osun
CP Olokode Disbands Surveillance Tactical Squad In Osun

by News
Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, has ordered the immediate disbandment of CP’s Surveillance Squad.

Bioreports gathered that the dissolution is coming on the heels of complaints of unprofessional conduct exhibited by the personnel of the squad.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opolola In Osogbo.

According to her, ” The dissolution is with immediate effect and all personnel attached to the squad are to report to the State Headquarters for redeployment, while investigation has commenced at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“The CP is using this medium to state that, this will serve as deterrent to other tactical squads in the Command, as the Command under his watch will not tolerate or condone any act that is unbecoming of a Police officer.

“The public is hereby enjoined to rekindle their trust in the Police, as the Command is committed to giving them improved policing services that will stand the test of time. “

