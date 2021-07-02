cows’-stomachs-can-break-down-hard-to-recycle-plastic,-study-finds

(CNN) Researchers in Austria may have found an unlikely solution to the problem of plastic pollution: cows, and the microbes found inside their stomachs.

Researchers from the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) in Vienna, the Austrian Center of Industrial Biotechnology and the University of Innsbruck found that common plastics could be broken down when exposed to rumen, the matter found in the largest part of a cow’s stomach.

The microbes and enzymes found within rumen can break down common plastics — including those widely used for plastic bags, bottles, textiles and food packaging, they found.

The study, published in the scientific journal Frontiers on Friday, looked at samples of rumen from Alpine cows in an abattoir in Austria.

The researchers tested the effect of rumen on three types of plastic — polyethylene terephthalate (commonly known as PET), polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) and polyethylene furanoate (PEF).