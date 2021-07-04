cowboys-stay-getting-shipped-to-free-agent-cb-richard-sherman

With less than three weeks before the start of training camp, the Cowboys are largely done adding players to their roster. Some analysts however believe there is one high-profile free agent remaining who makes sense for Dallas to consider brining in to potentially bolster their secondary. As the calendar turns to July, Richard Sherman is still being linked to the Cowboys.

This week CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan deemed Dallas the ideal landing spot for the savvy Sherman.

“Sherman is best known for his days as a key piece to Seattle’s Legion of Boom defense that was routinely contending for Super Bowls but his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers over the last few years continued to show that he’s still a more-than-solid corner when healthy. He was second-team All-Pro in 2019 as the Niners reached Super Bowl LIV, but Sherman was limited to just five games in 2020 due to a calf strain. He was released in February and has patiently been waiting for the right opportunity to arise ever since. While it was tempting to project a storybook ending to Sherman’s career with a return to Seattle, the Cowboys do present an interesting landing spot as well. Dallas has invested in the secondary over the last two seasons with second-round picks Kelvin Joseph (2021) and Trevon Diggs (2020), but they could use a veteran piece like Sherman to help mold the still-developing unit over the next season or so. It also doesn’t hurt that Sherman would have some familiarity with Dallas’ defensive scheme with former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn now running that unit for head coach Mike McCarthy.” – Sullivan

It’s easy to understand why the Cowboys and Sherman are a natural fit.

Dallas possesses one of the league’s most talented offenses, a unit that is primed to push for a playoff run.

The Cowboys also possess one of the league’s worst defenses from a season ago, and the secondary may just be their biggest question mark on that side of the ball.

This was summarized in a recent experiment, where PFF ranked the Cowboys as the eighth best roster in the NFL, but cited that youthful secondary as the clubs biggest weakness.

“This secondary bled production to opposing passing offenses in 2020, and it didn’t get noticeably better this offseason. Second-round selection Kelvin Joseph has a chance to start opposite Trevon Diggs. While that might represent an upgrade in talent, last season showed the risk involved with relying heavily on rookie cornerbacks. Eight of the 20 highest yards per coverage snap marks at the cornerback position belonged to rookies in 2020, including Diggs in Dallas. The Cowboys are banking on young players improving on the fly in a new system.”

Trevon Diggs returns for his sophomore season and should only improve after a promising rookie year. After Diggs however, the question marks begin.

After losing Chidobe Awuzie in free agency, Dallas invested in two corners during Day 2 of the NFL draft; Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright. Joseph, a second-round pick, was lauded as a potential first-round talent out of Kentucky. Wright was consider a reach by some in the late third round, but impressed Cowboys coaches throughout the summer with his length, fluidity, and ball skills. The future may be bright for Joseph and Wright, but relying on rookie cornerbacks to play significant roles hasn’t been a recipe for success for many NFL teams in the past.

Dallas still has the services of Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown, who will more than likely battle for the slot corner role, as neither really fits the mold of outside cornerback that new Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn likes to employ.

Speaking of Quinn, the former Seahawks defensive coordinator’s connection to Sherman is another reason why the veteran joining Dallas makes sense. The elephant in the room remains how critical Sherman has been of Jerry Jones’ ownership style.

Sherman many no longer be the athlete he was in Seattle during their the Legion of Boom days, but he has always been a player who relies on mental abilities like preparation and anticipation rather than raw physical traits. A familiarity with Quinn and how he likes his cornerbacks to play would only increase Sherman’s chance of success in Dallas.

The former Stanford cover man has expressed his preference to play for a contender, and some believe the Cowboys are that based on the aforementioned dynamic offense led by Dak Prescott.

Along with playing on a contender, money is always the factor that seals the deal in the NFL. Dallas current has just over $5 million in cap space, which may not be far off what Sherman will request, considering how late in the offseason the transaction would take place, but the club has shown the ability to quickly generate a bit of cap relief if needed.

Based on how the Cowboys have operated in recent years, it seems likely that Dallas enters the year without making another splash signing. Although, the Cowboys should be interested adding a stable veteran cornerback to their unproven secondary, and Sherman could be just the man for the job.

List

News: Hard Knocks, Cowboys camp plots, Elliott raising his stock?

View 11 items

List

2 positions where Cowboys camp battles will be hotly contested

View 2 items