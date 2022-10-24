Cowboy Maverick Johnny Cash Mines 2.6 BTC Jackpot in Gold Rush at Bitcoin.com’s Crypto Casino

Gold Rush with Jonny Cash dishes out a massive win of 2.6 BTC!

Massive Win on Casino Slot

Jackpot wins on our crypto casino - Games have become a regular phenomenon with players winning insane amounts of BTC every month. Just yesterday, a lucky player’s mining adventures on the smashing slot game Gold Rush with Johnny Cash took an extremely fortuitous turn. One of the bets that they had made on the slot was destined to land them a massive win of 2.6 BTC.

Gold Rush with Johnny Cash

Gold Rush with Johnny Cash is a western-themed slot from the popular games provider BGaming where the infamous bandit cactus named Johnny Cash searches for money and gold. Players can join the notorious gold digger in his underground quest for gold in a splendid vista of western drylands. High volatility and 25 pay lines exacerbate the chances of winning bets landing a big win multiplier of up to 5,820x the bet value.

Player gets lucky with a small bet, lands a big multiplier!

- Games offers various types of casino games including exciting slot and table games, games with big jackpots, and even a live casino with real dealers on the other side interacting with you. Players can choose from a range of fantastic slots that often accumulate crazy jackpots. Placing a bet on these games unlocks the opportunity for players to land insane multipliers, many of them going upwards of 100,000x!

- Games is a premium gaming portal that has been growing in popularity ever since its inception. With big jackpots and money multipliers being rewarded every week, the casino has seemingly become a thriving place for players to test their luck, and possibly, win life-changing money.

Play Gold Rush with Johnny Cash now or check out other games with big jackpots and bonuses that you can play on - Games.

What do you think about this big win on Gold Rush with Johnny Cash? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Tags in this story

big win, Bitcoin, Casino, crypto casino, Cryptocurrency, Games, gold rush, Johnny Cash, online casino, Prize Pool, Promotion, Tournament

This is a promoted post. Learn more on how to reach our audience here. Read the disclaimer below.

-

Since 2015, - has been a global leader in introducing newcomers to crypto. Featuring accessible educational materials, timely and objective news, and intuitive self-custodial products, we make it easy for anyone to buy, spend, trade, invest, earn, and stay up-to-date on cryptocurrency and the future of finance.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. - does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

–