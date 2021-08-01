covid:19:-25-corps-members-test-positive-in-gombe

No fewer than twenty-five members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have tested positive for the dreaded COVID:19 in Gombe State.

This was disclosed on Saturday by the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Habu Dahiru.

According to the Commissioner, a total of 1,291 tests were conducted on corps members posted to the State, stating that of 25 of the samples returned positive.

He also disclosed that a mother of a 7-month-old baby, and three others with underlying ailments of hypertension and asthma were among those who tested positive for the virus.

The Commissioner also revealed that all the victims have been quarantined at the Isolation Centre of Infectious Diseases Hospital, Kwadon, Yamaltu/Deba LGA of the State.

“The victims were identified during the ongoing screening and rapid testing at the Orientation Camp at Amadan, which began when the camp opened five days ago,” he said.

The Commissioner added that the victims were from states where cases of the Delta COVID variant have been recorded.