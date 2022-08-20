Covid pandemic leading to many changes in design of housing, office complexes: Architects

NEW DELHI: The Covid-pandemic is driving many changes in the designing element of housing and office complexes as the focus has shifted to overall well being of residents and workforces, according to leading architects.

While in residential projects the emphasis is being given now on large balconies more green space and some space for study/work, the commercial realty developers are investing on innovative tech solutions to reduce touchpoints, improve air quality in office buildings to prevent spread of infections, they said.

Top officials of CP Kukreja Architects, Design Forum International (

DFI

),

GPM Architects

and

Planners

, Studio Lotus and

Architecture Discipline

highlighted that many real estate developers are focusing on sustainability elements with optimum use of natural resources.

Real estate sector was badly affected between April 2020 and June 2021 due to the pandemic, but the property market has bounced back from July last year.

In line with changing homebuyers’ need and workforce wellbeing, many real estate players are making changes in design in new housing as well as office complexes and to some extent in existing ones as well.

“The pandemic has challenged the practice of creating completely sealed glass and steel structures for buildings. Instead, greenery and open spaces are being incorporated into modern offices as much as possible,” said Dikshu C Kukreja, Managing

Principal

, CP Kukreja Architects.

Further, he said using technology to allow for contact-less movement around the office and use of anti-microbial surfaces within the office interiors has become vital.

“HVAC systems with high-quality air filters along with occupancy and motion sensors to monitor indoor environments are becoming increasingly commonplace,” Kukreja said.

Anand Sharma

, Founder and

Partner, Design Forum International

, said the post-pandemic era has witnessed a dynamic shift in use of real estate spaces as a society.

“As work-from-home rapidly gained popularity as a result of the lockdowns, it significantly affected the approach toward office space design. This approach points to a notable real estate transformation and a reformulated design approach to buildings that emphasises quality and prioritises convenience and comfort,” he said.

Mitu Mathur

, Director, GPM Architects and Planners, said all real spaces must be carefully designed to accommodate the changing requirements while ensuring physical and mental wellbeing.

“Especially in the housing segment, innovative features, like a small study area for study/work from home, have now become imperative. In addition, a lot of importance is being given to introducing sizable balconies and open areas within the residential towers,” Mathur said.

Ankur Choksi, Principal, Studio Lotus said the pandemic has led people to work remotely, and homeowners have become conscious of the value of living and working from a self-sufficient, spacious home serving multiple functions.

“Workspaces today are being designed to optimise cross-ventilation with improved natural air exchange in conjunction with the pumping of fresh air through the interiors and penetration of daylight,” he said.

Akshat

Bhatt

, Principal Architect, Architecture Discipline, said the pandemic has given us a chance to reflect and critically evaluate the way people live and work.

“This shift in focus is reflected in our spaces, too. Today, luxury lies in space, natural light, air, access to clean and inspiring surroundings, and proximity to loved ones. Architecture and design that embody these values, along with the longevity of construction, is what …people desire in their spaces,” Bhatt said.

The pandemic has prioritised naturally ventilated and well-lit spaces that offer their inhabitants openness and a sense of tranquillity, Bhatt said.

In terms of design, DFI’s Anand Sharma noted that office buildings have prioritised increased automation and reduced touchpoints while enabling social distancing measures.

“These widely adopted measures could very well result in an additional chapter regarding national sanitation and crowd management in the National Building Code,” he added.