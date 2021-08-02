Covid news coverage needs to start from this fact: ‘The vaccines work’ – CNN

Let’s start with the good news: Vaccination rates in the US are ticking back up. Sunday marked the fifth straight day of the CDC recording more than 700,000 shots in arms across the country.

Now to the bad news, and there’s a lot of it. “The Biden administration’s handling of the Delta surge has left Americans confused and frustrated, fueling media overreaction and political manipulation,” as Mike Allen and Caitlin Owens wrote for Axios. Comms failures by the CDC and other agencies have been at the root of the problem. News outlets’ sensational headlines and faulty frames have compounded the problem.

Reason mag senior editor Robby Soave didn’t hold back on Sunday’s “Reliable Sources.” He opined that recent news coverage has been “utterly, shamefully hyperbolic and fear-mongering” and said “it’s scaring people unnecessarily” since “the vaccines are extremely effective.” The much-talked-about data from a July outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, proves that point once more: Only a few people were hospitalized and no one died. That’s what the headline “should have been,” Dr. Celine Gounder said.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated Americans keep getting admitted to hospitals and placed onto ventilators. On “Reliable,” I showed CNN’s graph of hospitalizations in Louisiana, one of the least-vaccinated states of the union, where hospitalizations are rising quickly, and then Vermont, the most-vaccinated state, where hospitalizations are close to zero.