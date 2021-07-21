covid-looms-large-over-tokyo-olympic-games-as-positive-cases-rise-among-athletes-and-staff

The Telegraph
British Paralympian Olivia Breen ‘speechless’ after being told her briefs were ‘too short and inappropriate’
Olivia Breen, the British double Paralympic world champion who will compete at the Tokyo Games next month, was left “speechless” after being told that her briefs were “too short and inappropriate” by an official at the English Championships. Welsh para-athlete Breen was wearing official 2021 Adidas briefs when the incident occurred after she competed in the long jump in Bedford at Sunday’s event and questioned whether a male competitor would be subjected to similar remarks. The 24-year-old, who
The Associated Press
For Suns, Paul’s feel-good Finals story ends in frustration
As the final buzzer sounded, a stone-faced Chris Paul slowly walked off the court, down the tunnel and into the locker room. ”Great group of guys, hell of a season,” Paul said. One of the NBA’s most accomplished players finally got to the sport’s biggest stage in his 16th season at 36 years old.
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Raiders president Marc Badain’s resignation sends shock waves through the organization
On Monday, Raiders owner Mark Davis abruptly announced that team president Marc Badain had resigned. The news shocked many outside the organization. It shocked many inside the organization, too. Via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, the “move was met with shock in the organization.” Badain addressed the move in a text message to Gutierrez. “The successful construction and [more]