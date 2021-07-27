Covid: Isle of Man makes lateral flow tests widely available – BBC News

image copyrightPA Media image caption Tests will be limited to one pack per person to prevent stockpiling

Covid-19 lateral flow test kits are now available to anyone on the Isle of Man, the government has said.

It follows the delivery of more than 100,000 of the home testing devices to the island on Monday.

Previously, only those identified as close contacts of positive cases were eligible to collect packs, which contain seven tests.

The number of active infections on the island has continued to climb steeply and now stands at more than 2,500.

A government spokeswoman said the tests would be “useful when planning to visit someone who is vulnerable, shielding or in poor health, and for work purposes”.

‘Widespread testing’

As well as pharmacies, the devices are being made available free of charge at some civic buildings around the island during the day.

Civil defence volunteers will also be distributing them at several high school car parks between 19:30 and 21:30 BST.

The broadening of availability of the kits comes as rules on isolation and PCR testing have been significantly relaxed for most residents and visitors.

The increased provision would allow for more “widespread testing among the public”, the spokeswoman said.

Only one set of seven tests can be requested per person at a time to prevent stockpiling and tests should only be carried out twice a week, she added.

However, those identified as close contacts of positive cases should still carry out seven consecutive daily tests.

Anyone who records a positive lateral flow test result should book a PCR test online.

