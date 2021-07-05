COVID in Israel: Three-month record broken again due to delta variant – Haaretz

Israel recorded 343 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the Health Ministry reported on Monday. The figure breaks a three-month record in new patient numbers as the so-called delta variant continues to spread throughout the country.

More than half of the new coronavirus patients are vaccinated (51 percent), according to the health ministry. Only 15 were returning travelers. One third of the new patients were children under 11, and another 13 percent were aged 12 to 18. In 50,000 tests carried out, 0.7 percent returned positive results.

Genome case testing confirmed that the highly contagious delta variant is responsible for 90 percent of Israel’s coronavirus cases; just three weeks ago, the delta variant accounted for 60 percent of cases, clearly outpacing the alpha variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom.

The number of serious coronavirus cases in Israel has also risen by almost 50 percent since last week, according to Health Ministry data, to 35 as of Monday morning.

Israel’s first seven cases of delta were reported on April 16, when there were 77 cases in Britain, where the health officials upgraded delta’s severity to a “variant of concern” from a “variant under investigation.”

On April 16, Israel appeared to be almost completely past the crisis. Nearly 5 million of the country’s 9 million citizens had received both doses of the vaccine, and 11,000 COVID-19 tests revealed 95 cases, with only 209 critically ill patients in the country’s hospitals.

Israel’s main international airport is also seeing a record number of passengers leaving Israel, despite pleas from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for Israelis to avoid unnecessary travel.

June saw 301,000 people passengers flying out of Ben-Gurion International Airport, a record since the coronavirus pandemic began, and twice the level of May – which also saw a drop in traffic because of the fighting in the Gaza Strip, according to data from the Israel Airports Authority.

Last Thursday, the first day of the summer vacation from school, was also a record day for outgoing passengers at the airport since the beginning of the pandemic. Some 21,000 people took off that day on almost 100 flights. This is a small number compared to pre-coronavirus days, but compared to the last few months, June was a turning point with a major jump in demand for flights.