covid-cases-dip-after-10-weeks,-but-some-states-seeing-a-surge

For the first time in 10 weeks, fresh Covid cases in India registered a drop in the week ending Sunday. The fall, however, is likely to be just around 4% as compared to the previous week, with several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and the hill states of northwest India continuing to report a rise in numbers.

At around 300, Covid-related deaths in the country are expected to be around the same as the previous week. This too marks a change from the previous six weeks when fatalities were rising, although the toll remained significantly lower than in earlier outbreaks.

India was likely to record around 1.31 lakh fresh cases in the current week (July 25-31) as compared to over 1.36 lakh in the preceding seven days, as per TOI’s Covid database. This was the first week since May 16-22 when a fall in cases had been noted. Weekly cases in the country had risen over nine-fold from 14,529 in May 16-22 till last week.

The fall in the current week came on the back of declining cases in major states such as Kerala (down 26%), Maharashtra (11%), Tamil Nadu (28%) and Bengal (42%). Despite the fall, Maharashtra logged the highest number of cases in the country during the week at 13,194, followed by Kerala (11,998) and Tamil Nadu (11,903).

Meanwhile, Delhi posted a 63% surge in cases, rising from 4,477 last week to 7,279. In Haryana, infections rose 29% to 4,328. UP too logged a rise although Sunday’s data from the state wasn’t available till late at night.

In the south, infections were surging in Karnataka (11,585 cases, up 23%) and Telangana (5,543 cases, a rise of 23%).

Cases rose sharply in the two hill states of north India, along with the UT of J&K, which logged a 46% rise with 4,591 new infections. Himachal recorded 5,552 cases, up 37% while Uttarakhand posted a 54% increase with 1,902 cases.

There were 299 fresh deaths from the virus recorded during the week, with several states yet to report their data for Sunday. Last week, 310 deaths were recorded. Fatalities dipped in Kerala, from 99 last week to 70. Bengal reported 46 deaths, Maharashtra 42, Karnataka 14, Punjab 12 and Delhi 10.

Meanwhile, the seven-day positivity rate continued to rise. It stood at 4.97% on Saturday, up from 4.48% seven days ago, mainly on account of a fall in testing.



