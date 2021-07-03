Covid: Broadbent and Walliams in Covid jab campaign film – BBC News

Famous faces including actor Jim Broadbent and comedian David Walliams are starring in a new campaign to urge people to get their Covid jab.

The video, set to the tune The Rhythm Of Life from the 1966 musical Sweet Charity, sees Broadbent enter an empty theatre before Walliams and other celebrities perform the song.

Broadbent said the film had let the cast celebrate the vaccine rollout.

Meanwhile, sites in England will salute the NHS’s work during the pandemic.

Walliams is joined by actors Asa Butterfield, Colin Salmon, Sir Derek Jacobi and Don Warrington and the singer Nicola Roberts as they perform the song – which has been used with the permission of the estate of one of its writers, Cy Coleman.

Ahead of the launch, Walliams said the NHS had done an “absolutely fantastic job” in rolling out the vaccine; adding: “As we do in the film, I want to implore everyone to get their vaccine when called so we can get back to the all-singing, all-dancing, rhythm of life that we love”.

Broadbent added: “The film gave us the chance to show our appreciation and celebration for the vaccine rollout in the best way we know how.

“Thank you to the millions who have already received their vaccinations and please ‘just get your vaccine’ to the rest.

“Vaccines are helping us get back to everything we love and every industry – including the arts – couldn’t be more grateful to each and every person for getting their vaccine.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the vaccine was “the best way to help protect yourself and your loved ones” and urged people not to delay in booking their jab when they were invited to do so.

The new film is the latest in a string of star-studded campaign videos aimed at encouraging people to accept a Covid vaccine when they are invited.

In February, celebrities including comedian Romesh Ranganathan appeared in a film aimed at dispelling misinformation about the vaccine among some ethnic minority communities.

media caption Romesh Ranganathan says his mother initially had doubts over having the vaccine

The government aims to have offered a first dose to all adults by 19 July – the date when the final stage of lockdown easing is scheduled to go ahead.It also hopes to have at least 65% of adults fully vaccinated at that point, which it hopes will enable more big summer events to go ahead safely.

So far, more than 45 million people – 85.5% of the UK adult population – have had a first dose of a Covid vaccine.

More than 33 million have received both doses – around 63% of adults – according to the government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Tributes paid

On Saturday evening, the Wembley arch, the Liver building in Liverpool, and Salisbury Cathedral will be among more than 70 sites across England that will be lit up to mark the 73rd anniversary of the NHS on Monday.

The nationwide tribute is also intended to thank NHS staff for for their work during the pandemic.

Vaccination centres, football stadiums, town halls, churches, hospitals and bridges will also be lit up blue.

It comes as events are held across the country to pay tribute to health workers who have lost their lives to Covid-19.

A small number of NHS staff from north-west England will attend a memorial service at the London Blossom Garden on Saturday in memory of colleagues who died while caring for patients during the pandemic.

The garden, at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, was planted as a living memorial to those who lost their lives and pays tribute to key workers.