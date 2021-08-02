Home NEWS COVID-19 won’t be last pandemic – WHO
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that COVID-19 might not be the last pandemic the world would witness.

WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, stated this at the ninth General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Epidemiological Society of Nigeria held in Port Harcourt.

Mulombo noted that Coronavirus has provided Nigeria and the global community an opportunity to strengthen immunisation, build capacity of health workers and strengthen disease surveillance.

WHO predicts more COVID-19 deaths by the end of 2020 Olympics

“COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a great lesson on preparedness.

“It is not yet over. It may not likely be the last pandemic. Therefore, we must sustain the tempo,” Mulombo said.

As at Monday morning, Nigeria has 174,315 confirmed cases and had recorded 2,149 deaths, amid fear of a third wave of COVID-19.

