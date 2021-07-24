Home NEWS COVID-19: University of Ibadan denies death of staff, students
COVID-19: University of Ibadan denies death of staff, students

The University of Ibadan (UI) says reports that some staff and students of the institution died of COVID-19 complications are inaccurate.

Olatunji Oladejo, the Director of Public Communications, made the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Oladejo said the acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adebola Ekanola, at a zoom session, only said UI could record deaths if precautions were not taken against the Delta variant.

The spokesman recalled that the management, in its periodic bulletin of July 19, appealed that all protocols be observed.

“Where were the families and names of those who are dead, either members of staff or students?” he quipped.

Oladejo said the University’s Health Services had not yet recorded any confirmed case of COVID-19 or an increase in flu-related/flu-like symptoms.

The director announced the full implementation of all recommended precautions at all levels.

“All hands must be on deck, especially in the Halls of Residence, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each person must take direct responsibility for his/her health safety,” Oladejo added.

Two COVID-19 deaths recorded as cases rise in Ogun

