covid-19:-unilag-extends-deadline-for-vacation-of-student-hostels

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has extended the deadline issued to students to vacate their hostels as a measure to prevent COVID-19 spread.

The institution disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday by its Principal Assistant Registrar, Mrs. Nonye Oguama, NAN reports.

Oguama said the deadline had been extended from noon of Thursday to noon on Friday.

She said the extension was to ease the burden of transportation on the students.

She added that the university had dissociated itself from a report asking the students to return to campus on Monday.

“This is fake news and did not originate from the university,” Oguama said.

She further described the report as malicious and misleading, saying that the lives of the students were of paramount concern to the university.

She also urged the students and the general public to disregard the information, saying that lectures for the remaining part of the semester would be delivered virtually with effect from July 26.

