covid-19-third-wave-:-ncdc-records-69-deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that it has recorded 69 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in 11 weeks.

The health agency, which made this known via its verified website on Monday, added that the country’s active cases now stand at 4,180, with the majority of the infected people in stable condition.

According to the NCDC, 216 new cases of the infection have been reported as of July 25.

COVID-19: NCDC records one death as cases hit 165,559

It stated that the country did not record any COVID-19 related death on Sunday and the total fatalities so far stood at 2,132.

The health agency further revealed that of the 216 new cases, 108 were reported in Lagos and 96 in Akwa Ibom.

“One patient was discharged on Sunday after recovering from the virus.

“Out of a total of 171,111 positive infections confirmed in the country, 164,789 patients have been discharged.

“Also, the total number of COVID-19 deaths from May 1 to July 25 is 69,” the NCDC said.

