covid-19-third-wave:-kaduna-govt-urges-residents-to-take-responsibility

A file photo of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The Kaduna State Government has alerted citizens on the emergence and danger of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, and the implication of the Delta variant of the virus is already in the country.

The state Deputy Governor who is also the chairman of the COVID-19 taskforce, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe says in a statement, that the Delta variant, which is associated with rising numbers of infection, hospitalization, and deaths, is spreading in some parts of Africa and Nigeria.

She notes that the situation has put Kaduna, FCT, Kano, Oyo, Rivers, and the Plateau States on RED ALERT, thereby emphasizing the need for residents to make concerted efforts at adhering strictly to Infection Prevention Protocols that have been laid down.

Stating that it has become crucial that all citizens do not relent in efforts targeting prevention and containment of the Delta Variant of the Corona Virus, the Deputy Governor calls on Traditional and Religious leaders as well as all residents of the State to be more proactive in safeguarding their own health, that of their families and by extension, the overall health of the public.

“As Kaduna State puts in safeguards to prevent/contain the Delta strain, residents of Kaduna State are enjoined to prioritize strict adherence to all the protocols in places of religious and social gatherings.

“It is important and critical for Residents to realize that the Delta variant is highly infective with a worsened outcome for morbidity and mortality (illness and death). The Kaduna State Government has a responsibility to put in place and enforce measures that will minimize the risk of importation of the variant in the State through strengthened surveillance at all points of entry, putting suspected cases in quarantine while also ensuring that the confirmed cases are put in isolation and managed till they no longer pose a threat to Public Health. We will not relent on this”.

“At this critical time, it has become expedient that Religious and Traditional Leaders lead this campaign to keep our residents safe. Remember, Mass gatherings provide ample opportunity for transmission of this virus thus can pose great danger for the residents, ” the deputy governor stated.