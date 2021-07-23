Home News Africa COVID-19 third wave: FG shuts down Abuja parks – bioreports Nigeria
News Africa

COVID-19 third wave: FG shuts down Abuja parks – bioreports Nigeria

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
covid-19-third-wave:-fg-shuts-down-abuja-parks-–-bioreports-nigeria

The Federal Government has shut down various parks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as the country battles a second wave.

Ikharo Attah, the Head, Media and Publicity of FCT Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Enforcement, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, NAN reports.

Mr Attah said the administration would not lose its guard on the control of the virus as the country continues to battle a second wave.

He noted that while the residents have the right to enjoy the holiday with a full recreational complement, the administration was responsible for maintaining a healthy environment.

“From what we saw on Tuesday at the Mosques during the prayers, there was compliance, particularly at the main city mosques.

“The Unity Fountain is locked, Millennium and Jabi parks are also locked.

“The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, has also appealed to residents to help in the fight against the virus by complying to the guidelines given,” he said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Public display of affluence dangerous, DSS warns –...

Reactions as Senator kneels before ex-Governor Ibori –...

US Bank Got Report That IPOB’s Account Is...

Gunmen in uniform kill five policemen at Enugu...

Military won’t condone violent secession agitation, CDS warns...

Winners Chapel sack pastors: Bishop Oyedepo tok why...

Nigerian kidnappers free three students abducted in restive...

Death toll from Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash rises to...

Kaduna: Police rescue two Bethel Baptist students, remain...

IPOB: Abaribe Vows To Stand Surety For Kanu...

Leave a Reply