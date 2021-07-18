covid-19-third-wave:-fg-puts-lagos,-kano,-abuja,-others-on-red-alert

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, has put six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on red alert.

This comes amid fears of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic following the confirmation of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the country.

The six states include Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, and Plateau.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday signed by the Secretary to the Government of the

Federation/Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha warned other states to increase their level of preparedness and continue to enforce all COVID-19 protocols.

He also cautioned Nigerians to be careful as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Following the confirmation of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the rising number of infections and hospitalisations in the country, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) has put six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert as part of the preventive measures against a third wave of the pandemic.

“The states are Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, and the FCT,” the statement read in part.

It also noted that the federal government will sustain “current restrictive measures against travellers arriving from India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa.”

Lagos govt takes step to prevent COVID-19 third wave