covid-19-third-wave:-fct-minister-issues-new-directives-to-imams,-others-at-sallah

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has issued a new directives for the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations following the upsurge in the coronavirus infections in the country.

The Hon. Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, gave the directives in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye.

Bello noted that the new directives was given in order to curtail the spread of the virus as the country battles a third wave.

He also urged Imams to ensure that sermons are short so that prayers do not exceed one hour.

“Following the upcoming Eid-El-Kabir celebrations in the FCT; all Eid prayers in the FCT are to be held in the open spaces at Jumaat Mosques as well as the National Eid Ground.

“The holding capacity of Eid grounds should be reduced to 50% to ensure physical/social distancing.

“Imams should ensure that sermons are short so that prayers do not exceed one hour.

“All parks and recreational grounds and facilities shall remain closed throughout the festive period.

“Worshippers are enjoined to adhere to all preventive measures of wearing face mask, constant hand washing and physical distancing,” the statement said.

FCTA raises alarm as cholera spreads in Abuja