covid-19:-nigerian-govt-bans-durbar-activities,-increases-airport-surveillance

The federal government has banned durbar activities during the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations as the COVID-19 third wave hits more states.

Airport surveillance has also been heightened to forestall the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

A statement on Sunday by the chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, made the announcement.

Durbar activities take place in Northern cities and communities with colourful parades of the emirs and their entourage on horses.

The government explained that the suspension became necessary because the large numbers of participants/attendees would be difficult to control.

The PSC said the nation’s border posts, especially airports, will witness increased observance of existing quarantine protocols and restrictions.

The committee promised to minimise the risk of importation of variants into Nigeria.

Additionally, special attention will be given to travelers from Brazil, India, South Africa and Turkey.

Eid-El-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 620 personnel in Yobe

