covid-19:-nigeria-records-highest-daily-cases-in-four-months

Kola Sulaimon / bioreports

On Tuesday, Nigeria recorded its highest daily count of COVID-19 infections in the last four months.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest update on the outbreak with a total of 404 new cases recorded.

This makes it the biggest daily increase in the country since March 4 when 708 cases were confirmed, raising the total count to 171,728.

The nation’s hardest-hit metropolis, Lagos, recorded an alarming 356 new infections trumping the previous day’s record of 157.

However, a bit of respite was gained with no death recorded from the disease on Tuesday still keeping the death tally at 2,134.

There was little change in the count coming from Rivers, with the southern state recording 18 new infections, while the nation’s capital FCT recorded seven more cases with Ekiti and Kaduna confirming five new cases apiece.

Other states included are Gombe -three, Kano-three, Edo-two, Ogun -two, Bayelsa-one, Plateau-one, Nasaraw-one.

According to the NCDC, 164837 cases have been discharged in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory as of Tuesday.

As Nigeria’s confirmed cases continue to rise with fears and panic from citizens, authorities have yet to officially declare a third wave of the pandemic.

The Federal Government and some state authorities have reintroduced the initially relaxed protocols, as part of efforts to prevent the disturbing trend.

Among the measures put in place include the mandatory use of face masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and restriction of crowds in places of worship and social gatherings.

See a breakdown of cases according to states below: