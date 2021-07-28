Home NEWS COVID-19: Nigeria Records Highest Daily Cases In Four Months
On Tuesday, Nigeria recorded its highest daily count of COVID-19 infections in the last four months.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest update on the outbreak with a total of 404 new cases recorded.

This makes it the biggest daily increase in the country since March 4 when 708 cases were confirmed, raising the total count to 171,728.

The nation’s hardest-hit metropolis, Lagos, recorded an alarming  356 new infections trumping the previous day’s record of 157.

However, a bit of respite was gained with no death recorded from the disease on Tuesday still keeping the death tally at 2,134.

There was little change in the count coming from Rivers, with the southern state recording 18 new infections, while the nation’s capital FCT recorded seven more cases with Ekiti and Kaduna confirming five new cases apiece.

Other states included are Gombe -three, Kano-three, Edo-two, Ogun -two, Bayelsa-one, Plateau-one, Nasaraw-one.

According to the NCDC, 164837 cases have been discharged in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory as of Tuesday.

As Nigeria’s confirmed cases continue to rise with fears and panic from citizens, authorities have yet to officially declare a third wave of the pandemic.

The Federal Government and some state authorities have reintroduced the initially relaxed protocols, as part of efforts to prevent the disturbing trend.

Among the measures put in place include the mandatory use of face masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and restriction of crowds in places of worship and social gatherings.

See a breakdown of cases according to states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 62,668 3,697 58,515 456
FCT 19,951 41 19,741 169
Kaduna 9,134 11 9,058 65
Plateau 9,083 18 9,008 57
Rivers 7,552 135 7,315 102
Oyo 6,978 97 6,753 128
Edo 4,919 6 4,728 185
Ogun 4,739 34 4,651 54
Kano 4,011 5 3,896 110
Ondo 3,524 45 3,413 66
Kwara 3,162 39 3,068 55
Delta 2,663 35 2,556 72
Osun 2,579 7 2,520 52
Enugu 2,490 16 2,445 29
Nasarawa 2,386 2 2,345 39
Akwa Ibom 2,248 310 1,917 21
Gombe 2,125 10 2,071 44
Katsina 2,114 25 2,055 34
Ebonyi 2,039 5 2,002 32
Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19
Abia 1,700 -1 1,679 22
Imo 1,663 2 1,624 37
Bauchi 1,551 1 1,533 17
Benue 1,366 15 1,327 24
Borno 1,344 1 1,305 38
Adamawa 1,134 4 1,098 32
Taraba 1,001 0 977 24
Niger 935 5 913 17
Ekiti 925 47 867 11
Bayelsa 909 3 880 26
Sokoto 786 11 747 28
Jigawa 538 10 512 16
Yobe 499 0 490 9
Kebbi 450 42 392 16
Cross River 404 2 384 18
Zamfara 244 3 233 8
Kogi 5 0 3 2


