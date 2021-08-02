9 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NCDC

Nigeria record four hundred and seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 1st of August.

According to informate wey Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC release Lagos get di highest number of infection wit one hundred and sixty.

Dis follow di four hundred and ninety-seven cases wey di kontri record on di last day of July wit Lagos leading di pack wit two hundred and eleven new cases of infections.

Cases of COVID-19 don dey on di rise for Nigeria in di last couple of months. As at di last count di kontri don get a total of 174,315 confirmed cases wit 2,149 deaths.

Number recorded by each state

Lagos-160

Akwa Ibom-75

Ondo-51

Abia-33

Oyo-29

Kaduna-18

Katsina-7

Gombe-6

Ogun-6

Ekiti-5

Delta-4

FCT-4

Ebonyi-3

Edo-2

Niger-2

Bayelsa-1

Nasarawa-1

Why Nigeria reintroduce Covid-19 lockdown?

For statement wey di PSC release dem say na ontop review of some issues make dem see need to increase restrictions.

Di rising trend of coronavirus cases for several kontris and di high risk of surge for Africa.

Delay in global supplies of di vaccine to di kontri even though Nigeria don start di vaccine rollout.

Pipo no dey hear word and no dey use mask or wash hands, event to continue to dey social distance sef dem no gree do.

Dem also ban concerts, carnivals and street parties till further notice.

Howeva weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, seminars, end of year events go fit hold as long as dem no carry pass 50 pipo.