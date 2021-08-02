covid-19:-nigeria-receives-4.8m-vaccine-doses-from-us

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Monday received 4.8million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Biden-Harris administration of the United States.

The vaccines, which were delivered through the COVAX facility, arrived in Abuja around 2:15 am on Sunday.

The vaccines were received and stored at Nigeria’s National Strategic Cold Store near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

While addressing the media on Monday morning in Abuja, Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), said the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, had, ahead of the arrival of the vaccines, bought 60 ultra-cold chain equipment and have since allocated one to each of the 36 states across the federation.

bioreports recalls that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, had in May, pledged to share 80 million vaccines produced in the US with countries around the world to protect the most vulnerable and stem transmission of the COVID-19.

Of these 80 million vaccines, Africa is expected to receive 25 million, with the first shipments to Burkina Faso, Djibouti, and Ethiopia, which have already been delivered.