covid-19:-nigeria-receives-4.8m-doses-of-vaccines-on-monday

The Federal Government of Nigeria will on Monday receive about 4.8 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines.

This was revealed by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Sunday.

NPHCDA Executive Director/ CEO, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, in a memo issued to journalists in Abuja, said the consignment is a donation from the American government.

The expected shipment will be the largest of vaccines received since the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign started in March this year.

Nigeria has run out of COVID-19 vaccines after an initial four million doses of AstraZeneca, received from the COVAX facility were utilized three weeks ago.

This is coming barely Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC), called for strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols in the conduct of all political events in the country.