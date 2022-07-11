covid-19:-ncdc-records-880-new-cases-in-one-week

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded eight hundred and eighty (880) fresh coronavirus infections in Nigeria from July 2 to 8, though with no fatalities.

It was gather the new cases were confirmed by the NCDC via its official website on Saturday afternoon, saying that Lagos State is driving the nation’s latest COVID-19 surge.

The report stated that Lagos State accounted for more than 90 percent of the new infections, with 750 cases.

The Nigeria’s infection toll has risen to 258,517, while the fatality toll stood at 3,144 as shown by the data.

The agency explained that since its outbreak in February 2020, about 4,206 people were still down with the virus, while a total of 250,388 people were successfully treated and discharged so far in the country.

A further breakdown of the latest cases showed that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 45 cases, followed by Rivers with 40 infections.

It further explained that Delta reported 11 cases, Akwa Ibom – 11, Kano – five, Nasarawa – four and Plateau – one.

According to the agency, three States, Abia, Kaduna, and Sokoto reported no cases within the time frame.

The NCDC enjoined religious organisations, community leaders, and Nigerians, in general, to take necessary precautions during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations towards curtailing the spread of the virus in the country.

According to the NCDC, the number of weekly COVID-19 cases had increased globally for the third consecutive week.

It explained that COVID-19 might cause severe complications in the lives of the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions.

It, therefore, appealed to people to take extra precautions to stay safe and avoid crowded places.

It warned, “Maintain distance from anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness, and wash your hands regularly.”