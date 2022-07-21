covid-19:-india-reports-21,566-new-cases-and-45-deaths-in-last-24-hours

NEW DELHI: With 21,566 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of Covid-19

cases

rose to 4,38,25,185, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,870 with 45 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country’s active Covid-19 cases increased to 1,48,881, the health ministry data stated.

The active cases now constituted 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 3,227 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 4.51 per cent, the data said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,31,50,434 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent.

According to the health ministry, 200.91 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 last year, the three-crore mark on June 23 last year and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

