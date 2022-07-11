Home WORLD NEWS Covid 19: India reports 16,678 new cases and 26 deaths in last 24 hours
Covid 19: India reports 16,678 new cases and 26 deaths in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI: With 16,678 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of Covid-19

cases

rose to 4,36,39,329, while the active cases increased to 1,30,713, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,454 with 26 new fatalities, the data updated at 9 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,023 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.99 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.18 per cent, according to the ministry

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,83,162, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 198.88 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide

vaccination

drive.

The 26 new fatalities include 18 from Kerala, four from West Bengal, two from Delhi and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

