covid-19:-india-reports-13,272-new-cases-and-36-deaths-in-last-24-hours

NEW DELHI: With 13,272 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of Covid-19

cases

rose to 4,43,27,890, according to the Union

health ministry

data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,289 with 36 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The country’s active Covid-19 cases came down to 1,01,166, according to the health ministry data.

The active cases constituted 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.58 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 664 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.21 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 3.87 per cent, the data said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 209.40 crore.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,99,435, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said.

While the vaccination for the age group 12-14 years began on March 16, 2022, the Covid-19 precaution or booster dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started on April 10, 2022.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

