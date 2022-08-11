Covid 19: India reported 16,299 new cases and 53 deaths in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI: India logged 16,299 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 4,42,06,996 while the active cases declined to 1,25,076, according to the

Union health ministry data

updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,879 with 53 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 9 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile more than 198.34 crore (1,98,34,52,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, and more than 7.21 crore (7,21,49,850) balance and unutilized

Covid Vaccine

doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

