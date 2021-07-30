COVID-19: Fully vaccinated woman dies in Galveston County – KTRK-TV

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A woman who was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 died earlier this month from the virus, health officials said Friday.

The woman, who had pre-existing medical conditions, died July 15 and was between 61 and 70-years-old, according to the Galveston County Health District.

Her death marks the fourth documented case in the county involving someone who was fully vaccinated. Health officials did not specify what her existing conditions were.

On July 18, health officials said a woman who was partially vaccinated died from COVID-19. She also had pre-existing conditions.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, 459 people have died in Galveston County from the virus since record-keeping began,

It wasn’t known if either victims had contracted variants of COVID-19.

The delta variant is about as transmissible as chickenpox, with each infected person, on average, infecting eight or nine others, according to data from the CDC. The original lineage was about as transmissible as the common cold, with each infected person passing the virus to about two other people on average.

As cases rise, so do vaccinations.

Officials said 349,166 Texans have been vaccinated this past week alone.

The week prior, there was 301,979 people who received a shot. The last time it crossed 350,000 was the week of June 20 when 378,100 Texans got vaccinated.

