covid-19:-fg-puts-lagos,-fct,-other-states-on-red-alert-over-third-wave

The Federal Government has put six States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert as part of the preventive measures against a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows the confirmation of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 and the rising number of infections and hospitalization in the country.

According to a statement by Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, the states are Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau and the FCT.

The PSC, however, warned that all states of the Federation should heighten their state of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols put in place, given the renowned greater ease of spread of the Delta variant.

Mustapha stressed that ‘these steps are critical as we begin to see worrisome early signs of increasing cases in Nigeria.

‘The PSC shall continue to minimize the risk of importation of Variants of Concern into the country by strengthening Surveillance at all Points of Entry (POE), enforcing extant quarantine protocols and sustaining the current restrictive measures against travellers arriving from India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa While felicitating the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the PSC chairman, however, urged all state governments and religious leaders to be mindful of the potential for a wider spread of the virus during large gatherings.

According to him, “The PSC, therefore, recommends the following preventive measures for a safe Eid-el-Kabir celebration: Decentralization of Eid Prayer to neighbourhood Friday Prayer Mosques (outdoor); Suspension of Durbaractivities; and Observation of limitations on all Indoor gatherings.

“Nigerians and all Residents are reminded to stay safe always”, he stated.