COVID-19 delta variant in Sacramento region: How far has it spread and what are doctors recommending? – KCRA Sacramento

On Friday, KCRA 3 learned the highly contagious delta strain of the COVID-19 virus has been circulating in the Greater Sacramento region for months now. Here is the breakdown of delta variant infections by county:El Dorado County: 1Sacramento County: 67San Joaquin County: 15Stanislaus County: 6Yolo County: 41KCRA 3 asked Dr. Aimee Sisson, public health information officer for Yolo County, why there appeared to be so much variation in local infection numbers. Sisson said that Yolo County could be overrepresented in a side-by-side comparison. Unlike other counties, Yolo is partnered with UC Davis Health to process its test results faster, while other labs can take weeks. KCRA 3’s Stephanie Lin connected with Dr. Vanessa Walker of Sutter Health and Dr. Brad Pollock with the UC Davis School of Medicine on delta variant safety precautions: How contagious is the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus? Walker: When you compare the delta variant to the previous variants, it’s about 60% more contagious than previous variants had been. This one is definitely more contagious. There are now a total of four variants we are very concerned about, the delta being the most recent one, originating in October of 2020 in India. The alpha variant is currently the predominant strain in the US. Right now in the UK, the delta variant is the predominant strain, making up 90% of cases.Pollock: The delta is coming to the area and as we expected, it will become the predominant one, which means the majority of new cases of SARS-CoV-2 will be the delta variant. How effective are the vaccines against the delta variant? Pollock: We knew the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines seemed to be very good and protective against the delta variant. We knew that now for a couple of weeks. Just today, they announced an analysis of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and it appears it is equally effective against the delta variant. That’s very good news. The thing we worry about, though, is with a larger pool of people that are infected with the virus, in areas that have low vaccination rates, that provides for the opportunity for the virus to do further mutations. If they mutate to a version that’s even more favorable than delta for the virus, it is possible the next mutations could have a bigger impact on the vaccine efficacy. That’s what we worry about. That’s why it’s important to vaccinate many people quickly; so we don’t have more variants popping up. Walker: The thing we are most worried about is hospitalization and death. If you are vaccinated, the likelihood of that happening is incredibly low. That doesn’t mean you can’t get COVID from the delta variant or the other variants, it just means you’re not likely to get hospitalized or to die from it. Fourth of July is approaching. Is it safe for people to gather?Walker: If you are vaccinated, you are probably safe. Have a party, enjoy yourself. For those unvaccinated, if you are going to go to a party indoors, make sure you wear a mask. See if you can stay outside.Pollock: CDC guidance is very clear. If you are fully vaccinated, you are at very low risk. That means masks off, no problem hanging out with people that don’t have masks on that are also fully vaccinated. The problem is for people who are not fully vaccinated or vaccinated yet. They are susceptible. For people who are unvaccinated, they need to be careful, they need to mask up, and they need to go into spaces knowing they could run into someone who is not fully vaccinated. But if you are vaccinated, you can pretty much do what you want to do.It’s possible to have breakthrough cases, but if you end up getting infected with the virus, and you’re fully vaccinated, the likelihood that you would get a serious infection that would require hospitalization and death is very small. How likely is a vaccinated person to pass the delta variant to someone else? Walker: As a vaccinated person, the amount of virus you have in your body is much lower than people who are not vaccinated. Spreading the illness is about how much viral load you have. So people who are vaccinated put less virus in the air. Pollock: We are still waiting for hard data. There’s some evidence that people who are fully vaccinated and get infected produce lower amounts of the virus. That doesn’t mean they can’t transfer to someone else. Less doesn’t mean no chance of spreading it. How sick can a vaccinated person get from the delta variant? Walker: If you’re vaccinated, the chances are still small, and if you did get it, it would be like a mild cold.Pollock: There’s going to be a small percentage that could develop a severe infection, but it’s extremely small. You’re more likely to have an asymptomatic case and not even know you’re infected. But the folks who are not vaccinated will have to worry.

