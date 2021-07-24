covid-19-delta-variant:-akeredolu-fumes-over-churches’-non-compliance-to-protocols

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has decried the rate at which churches fail to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols in the state.

According to Akeredolu, this is the time for everyone, particularly churches, to comply with the necessary protocols due to the deadly Delta variant of the virus.

The Governor stated this during the opening of the 3rd session of the 13th Synod of Owo Diocese held in Okeluse in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

While declaring the event open, Akeredolu observed with worry as well as disappointment that delegates and clerics at the synod did not comply with the COVID-19 protocols despite the population at the church.

Akeredolu however admonished the people on the need to continue to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols in order to prevent the Delta variant of the disease from spreading into the state.

He added that the people ought to take the new variant with all seriousness, particularly since the recent vaccination had not covered the larger part of the population.

“Don’t take this COVID-19 for granted, particularly when you understand the Delta variant that is just coming which is more dangerous than what we had before.

“I have had my two jabs and I still wear my mask because I am not taking it for granted,” he said.

