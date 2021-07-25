COVID-19 Collection – The Lancet

Tocilizumab in COVID-19 therapy: who benefits, and how?
The randomised controlled RECOVERY trial1 has met its primary endpoint of reduced 28-day mortality. We congratulate the RECOVERY Collaborative Group for this excellent study. However, the mortality at day 28 was up to 31% in the tocilizumab group and was higher than the results of other published randomised controlled trials.2 The pathophysiology underlying COVID-19 is characterised by SARS-CoV-2 viral infection-induced inflammatory response, cell death, and microvascular thrombosis. Thrombosis appears to be common in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and could also be responsible for multiorgan failure in patients who are critically ill.
Tocilizumab in COVID-19 therapy: who benefits, and how?
The RECOVERY Collaborative Group reported statistically significant improvement in survival of patients with COVID-19 who were receiving tocilizumab interleukin (IL)-6 inhibitor, albeit with very modest reduction of mortality (31% vs 35% with usual care, p=0·0028).1 This result adds to a number of studies with tocilizumab and other IL-6 antagonists, such as sarilumab, which showed only minor, or no, reduction in mortality.2 Given that IL-6 is associated with COVID-19 severity and mortality,3 the question arises as to why IL-6 antagonist therapy does not substantially improve survival.
Steroids or intravenous immunoglobulin as first line in MIS-C in LMICs
SARS-CoV-2 infection in children is associated with lower morbidity and mortality than in adults, with many children experiencing mild symptoms or entirely asymptomatic disease. In April, 2020, a novel condition emerged; this rare, presumed post-COVID-19, immune-mediated hyperinflammatory response was termed paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporally associated with SARS-CoV-2 (PIMS-TS) by the Royal College Of Paediatrics and Child Health, and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and WHO.
Tackling childhood overweight and obesity after the COVID-19 pandemic
Childhood obesity is a serious public health challenge. Globally, over 42 million children aged younger than 5 years are overweight or obese, and this number is projected to increase to approximately 70 million by 2025 based on current trends.1 Children who are overweight or obese often have impaired physical and psychological health.1,2 In the short term, these effects could be associated with poor self-esteem and negative body image, both of which can lead to reduced confidence and an increased risk of being bullied at school.
Anosmia, ageusia, and other COVID-19-like symptoms in association with a positive SARS-CoV-2 test, across six national digital surveillance platforms: an observational study
The strong association of anosmia–ageusia with self-reported positive SARS-CoV-2 test was consistently observed, supporting its validity as a reliable COVID-19 signal, regardless of the participatory surveillance platform, country, phase of illness, or testing policy. These findings show that associations between COVID-19 symptoms and test positivity ranked similarly in a wide range of scenarios. Anosmia, fever, and respiratory symptoms consistently had the strongest effect estimates and were the most appropriate empirical signals for symptom-based public health surveillance in areas with insufficient testing or benchmarking capacity.
Immediate effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on patient health, health-care use, and behaviours: results from an international survey of people with rheumatic diseases
People with rheumatic disease maintained therapy and followed public health advice to mitigate the risks of COVID-19. Substantial employment status changes occurred, with potential implications for health-care access, medication affordability, mental health, and rheumatic disease activity.
Adult-onset Still’s disease following COVID-19 vaccination
The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented acceleration of vaccine development. Although tested on thousands of people before regulatory approval, very rare adverse events can manifest during roll-out of vaccines to the general population.
Adult-onset Still’s disease after mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
We report a case of severe adult-onset Still’s disease (AOSD) presenting in a patient after receiving the mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine (Moderna). A 45-year-old healthy woman developed a sore throat, intermittent headache, and fever of 38·3°C at 5 days after the second dose of the vaccine, approximately one month after the first dose. Over the next few days, she continued to have persistent daily fevers of up to 40°C despite consistent use of acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. She subsequently developed severely debilitating myalgias, arthralgias, and pleurisy that ultimately prompted her to seek medical attention.
Effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients with systemic rheumatic diseases
The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on people with inflammatory or autoimmune rheumatic diseases remains unclear. Risk factors associated with severe COVID-19 outcomes include older age (>65 years), male sex, and pre-existing comorbidities (hypertension, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic respiratory diseases).1 Additionally, immune-compromised individuals, including people with systemic rheumatic diseases, are at increased risk of infection, including by SARS-CoV-2.2
Dapagliflozin in patients with cardiometabolic risk factors hospitalised with COVID-19 (DARE-19): a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial
In patients with cardiometabolic risk factors who were hospitalised with COVID-19, treatment with dapagliflozin did not result in a statistically significant risk reduction in organ dysfunction or death, or improvement in clinical recovery, but was well tolerated.
Dapagliflozin in patients with COVID-19: truth or dare
In 2019, the DAPA-HF trial showed a substantial clinical benefit of dapagliflozin among patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction, regardless of the presence or absence of diabetes.1 For many people, this trial was a breaking point after years of speculation:2 SGLT2 inhibitors became not only a good medication for diabetes but also an excellent drug for cardiovascular disease. About half a year after the publication of the DAPA-HF, COVID-19 was characterised as a pandemic by WHO.
COVID-19 detection from audio: seven grains of salt
Digital mass testing for COVID-19 via a mobile phone application could be made possible through machine learning and its ability to identify patterns in data. COVID-19 appears to confer unique features in the audio produced by infected individuals,1 and machine learning COVID-19 detection from breath, cough, and speech audio recordings has yielded promising results.2–4 In this critique, we present seven major issues with this research and argue that further investigation is needed before conclusions about the detectability of COVID-19 from audio can be made.
Tolerance of COVID-19 vaccination in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus: the international VACOLUP study
131 vaccine candidates have been evaluated for SARS-CoV-2 in more than 380 trials, eventually leading to 20 vaccine approvals1 and more than 1·8 billion people vaccinated worldwide as of July 1, 2021. There is a paucity of data regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases2 such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), because patients with SLE have largely been excluded from vaccine trials.3–5 Furthermore, the use of mRNA vaccines has raised substantial concerns about the tolerance of these new vaccine technologies in patients with SLE, as toll-like receptor stimulation by nucleic acids might increase the risk of flare.
Did Laos really control the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in 2020?
One of the most compelling aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been its uneven global impact. Once the scale of the COVID-19 epidemic in Wuhan became clear, large outbreaks were expected to follow in neighboring Asian states [1]. However, due to a combination of effective public health interventions, transmission of SARS-CoV-2 was largely suppressed. By the end of September 2020, just over 500 COVID-19 related deaths had been reported across mainland South East Asia, while hundreds of thousands were dying in Europe and the Americas.
Global minimum estimates of children affected by COVID-19-associated orphanhood and deaths of caregivers: a modelling study
Orphanhood and caregiver deaths are a hidden pandemic resulting from COVID-19-associated deaths. Accelerating equitable vaccine delivery is key to prevention. Psychosocial and economic support can help families to nurture children bereft of caregivers and help to ensure that institutionalisation is avoided. These data show the need for an additional pillar of our response: prevent, detect, respond, and care for children.
Answering the call to support youth orphaned by COVID-19
As of July 7, 2021, more than 4 million people have died of COVID-19.1 A large portion of the scientific and media attention has focused on COVID-19-related mortality of adults, with less focus on the bereaved children these deceased adults have left behind. It is vital to draw awareness to the various ways in which children are affected by the pandemic—including the psychosocial burdens of unexpected parental or caregiver loss and the resulting secondary adversities (eg, poverty, abuse, and institutionalisation).
Ethnic differences in SARS-CoV-2 vaccine hesitancy in United Kingdom healthcare workers: Results from the UK-REACH prospective nationwide cohort study
Despite increased risk of COVID-19, HCWs from some ethnic minority groups are more likely to be vaccine hesitant than their White British colleagues. Strategies to build trust and dispel myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine in these communities are urgently required. Emphasis should be placed on the safety and benefit of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in pregnancy and in those with previous COVID-19. Public health communications should be inclusive, non-stigmatising and utilise trusted networks.
Implementation of a pooled surveillance testing program for asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections in K-12 schools and universities
By establishing low-cost, weekly testing of students and faculty, pooled saliva analysis for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 enabled schools to determine whether transmission had occurred, make data-driven decisions, and adjust safety protocols. We provide strong evidence that pooled testing may be a fundamental component to the reopening of schools by minimizing the risk of in-school transmission among students and faculty.
Beware of regional heterogeneity when assessing the role of schools in the SARS-CoV-2 second wave in Italy
Gandini et al. [1] argue that school opening was not a driver of the SARS-CoV-2 second wave in Italy. We contend this is an overreaching interpretation of their results. First, contrary to what indicated by the authors, cross-sectionally the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 among students age 14–18 is higher than the general population in 8 out of 18 regions considered (see Fig. 1.b in Gandini et al. [1]). Second, Gandini et al. [1]’s prospective analysis focuses on the temporal relationship between school opening and COVID-19 transmission in the Veneto region until November 7, 2020.
Characterisation of in-hospital complications associated with COVID-19 using the ISARIC WHO Clinical Characterisation Protocol UK: a prospective, multicentre cohort study
Complications and worse functional outcomes in patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 are high, even in young, previously healthy individuals. Acute complications are associated with reduced ability to self-care at discharge, with neurological complications being associated with the worst functional outcomes. COVID-19 complications are likely to cause a substantial strain on health and social care in the coming years. These data will help in the design and provision of services aimed at the post-hospitalisation care of patients with COVID-19.
In-hospital complications associated with COVID-19
As the COVID-19 pandemic persists globally,1 an emerging challenge is the shift from acute infection to the burden of long-term consequences resulting from the disease. Although a consensus terminology has not yet been reached, the post-acute stage of COVID-19 is mostly defined as 3 or 4 weeks after symptom onset, and long or chronic COVID-19 is defined as symptoms and abnormalities persisting or presenting beyond 12 weeks.2,3 Most studies have focused on acute and subacute COVID-19, although evidence-based guidance for the management of long COVID-19 is limited.
COVID-19: counting migrants in
Rohini Mathur and colleagues1 present important data highlighting increased SARS-CoV-2 infection rates among minority ethnic people in the UK, including people reporting as South Asian and Black, yet use of these broad ethnic categories consistently fails to capture the dynamics of contemporary migration. These categories include a highly heterogeneous group of settled minority ethnic people born in the UK, alongside more recently arrived migrants, including an increasing proportion of low-skilled labour migrants, refugees, undocumented migrants, and others who have a particular profile of risk factors for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
COVID-19 in Africa: a lesson in solidarity
Many countries in Africa face a serious third wave of COVID-19 that is both larger and more burdensome on health systems than previous waves. This predictable turn of events has been driven by a morally reprehensible lack of vaccine equity (<1% of the population are fully vaccinated), leaving the continent vulnerable to new and more transmissible variants of the virus, behavioural and economic pandemic fatigue, and complacency. A lack of diagnostic capacity in some countries means the epidemiology of this current wave is uncertain, but South Africa, Namibia, and Zambia are reporting the highest numbers of new cases.
COVID-19 rapid antigen testing strategies require careful evaluation
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, testing for SARS-CoV-2 to allow early identification and isolation of those likely to be infectious has been a cornerstone of public health strategies to interrupt transmission of infection. An early reliance on reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) to confirm infection in those showing ‘typical’ signs and symptoms associated with Covid-19 was quickly supplemented with the use of rapid antigen detection tests (RDTs), particularly as the use case scenarios for testing changed from a focus on containment to a situation where testing has a much wider role as part of efforts to ease societal restrictions [1].