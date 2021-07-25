COVID-19 Collection – The Lancet

Tolerance of COVID-19 vaccination in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus: the international VACOLUP study

131 vaccine candidates have been evaluated for SARS-CoV-2 in more than 380 trials, eventually leading to 20 vaccine approvals1 and more than 1·8 billion people vaccinated worldwide as of July 1, 2021. There is a paucity of data regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases2 such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), because patients with SLE have largely been excluded from vaccine trials.3–5 Furthermore, the use of mRNA vaccines has raised substantial concerns about the tolerance of these new vaccine technologies in patients with SLE, as toll-like receptor stimulation by nucleic acids might increase the risk of flare.