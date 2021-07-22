A weekly epidemiology report from July 5 to July 11 2021 on the website of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has revealed that some states have reduced testing, while the country has recorded a 77 percent increase in the total number of reported cases of COVID-19.

According to the NCDC website, the states with their corresponding number of tests include : Bauchi (one), Sokoto (one), Zamfara (one), Kogi (three), Yobe (three), Nasarawa (five), and Niger (five).

The number of cases rose from 392 two weeks ago to 693 last week (July 5 to July 11).

The number of discharges (recoveries) dropped by 87 per cent, from the 433 persons discharged two weeks ago to 57 discharged last week.

Testing improved in the last week by 29 per cent, from 28,656 tests in 32 states to 36,965 tests in 34 states.

Seven states performed poorly, testing less than 10 people in one week.

Lagos (15,673), FCT (5,405) and Rivers (3,991) tested the highest number of COVID-19 samples.

To date, 169,884 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, with 2,128 deaths.

In the report, the NCDC Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, appealed to Nigerians to observe safety and health precautions to minimise spread, especially with the discovery of the lethal Delta variant in Nigeria.