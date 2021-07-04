COVID-19 cases on the rise in Michigan – WKZO

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After a two-and-a-half month decline, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Michigan.

State data indicated that the number of new cases jumped 31% since hitting a low point this week. Since Monday, June 28th, the average daily number of new cases has increased from 110 to 144, with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services expressing concern about the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the state.

Health officials say that so far there are 53 known cases in the state but it’s expected that number is significantly higher because only a small number of tests are analyzed for the strain.

“Delta variant is more communicable, Delta variant is more serious,” said Dr. Nigel Paneth, an epidemiologist at Michigan State University. “Delta variant is a little less prevented by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.”

Vaccines have been found to be effective against the variant, though to a slightly lesser degree than other strains. According to data collected in Scotland, where the Delta variant has become the dominant strain, two doses of an MRNA vaccine like Moderna’s or Pfizer’s is 83% effective against strain while one dose is only 33% effective.

Amid the rise in the Delta variant the World Health Organization recommends everyone, including people who are fully vaccinated continue to mask and follow social distancing protocols.