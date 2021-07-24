Covid-19: Air travel takes off on busiest weekend since pandemic – BBC News

By Joseph Lee & Simon Browning

BBC News

image copyrightGetty Images

Airlines and airports say they are having their busiest weekend since the pandemic began as schools close and the summer holidays begin for millions.

Heathrow Airport expects 60,000 passengers to depart daily, while Gatwick says it expects 250 flights a day – up from a low of just 15.

But the numbers are still far below pre-pandemic levels, when 950 flights would leave Gatwick daily.

Spain is the top destination for UK travellers, followed by Greece.

After 18 months in which the travel industry has been devastated by the pandemic, companies including Easyjet, TUI and Jet2, as well as major airports, said they would have more passengers this weekend than at any time since the pandemic began.

Air travel companies said the decision to allow fully vaccinated travellers to visit amber list countries without quarantining on their return had encouraged people to consider more destinations.

Manchester Airport said it was “an encouraging but tentative step towards recovery”, but it said the government’s “chaotic and unpredictable” approach to international travel had damaged confidence.

Easyjet suggested the vaccination programme had given the travel industry a boost, with many Britons saying they were much more likely to be willing to travel once they had been double-vaccinated and that travel had been a major motivation for getting jabbed for many of them.

image caption Gatwick Airport is back up to 250 flights a day, but still well short of its usual 950 daily flights before the pandemic

At Gatwick on Friday, several passengers said they were travelling for the first time since the pandemic began.

Many were heading on beach holidays, while others were visiting family for the first time in many months.

One couple, Zack and Olga, said it seemed “unbelievable” that they were heading to Ibiza after months of lockdown.

“We’ve both had cabin fever, we’ve got quite a small place. Just to be heading to an airport is exciting, you know?” said Zack.

He said he was not worried about any risks of travelling now. “To be honest, most of the clubs are closed, we’ll be in our bubble anyway. We’ve all been double-vaxxed and jumped through all the hoops, so we’ve taken all the precautions we can.”

image caption Zack and Olga were heading to Ibiza to escape the “cabin fever” of months in lockdown

Emily, who was travelling with her husband and three daughters to Guernsey after their holiday in France was cancelled, said: “It really seems you can’t plan any more. You just have to live a life without plans, do stuff last minute, and hope for the best.”

Laura, on her way to the 70th birthday party of a friend in Northern Ireland, said: “It’s just so exciting to get on an aeroplane again.”

But she said it was sad to see the airports still with several empty car parks and closed terminals.