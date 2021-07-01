Home Business COVID-19: Air Peace suspends flights to South Africa – bioreports
COVID-19: Air Peace suspends flights to South Africa – bioreports

Air-peace

File: An Airpeace aircraft

Air Peace Limited has announced the suspension of its Lagos-Johannesburg route due to the spread of  COVID-19 in South Africa.

The airline which commenced its flight operations to Johannesburg late last year, said passengers affected by the suspension could reschedule or request a refund.

“Passengers whose flights are affected by this new development can join the last flight to and from Johannesburg on July 1, 2021, reschedule without additional cost, or request a refund,” it said.

In a statement by the airline, it was disclosed that the suspension was in line with the federal government’s travel restriction.

“Following the travel restrictions by the federal government of Nigeria and the partial lockdown in South Africa due to the spread of COVID-19, we wish to inform the flying public that our flights into and out of Johannesburg will be suspended from July 2, 2021 until further notice.

It also noted that every form of inconvenience was regretted by the airline.

“We regret all inconveniences caused and shall keep you apprised of emerging developments.”

