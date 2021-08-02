Home NEWS COVID-19: Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Oyo, Rivers placed on red alert
COVID-19: Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Oyo, Rivers placed on red alert

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
The federal government has put six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert as the third wave of COVID-19 rages.

On Monday, the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) listed Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Rivers, Kano and Plateau.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said more African countries were reporting more fresh cases of the pandemic.

The PSC Chairman confirmed that Nigeria recorded about 500 cases daily in the last seven days.

The SGF said Lagos alone accounts for over 50 percent of the cases, adding that the development calls for great caution.

Mustapha urged Nigerians to keep observing the Non Pharmaceutical Intervention (NPIs) and also ensure they get vaccinated.

“Vaccination prevents severe cases and reduces hospitalisation and deaths, but does not eliminate contracting it, hence the need to religiously observe the NPIs,” he said.

