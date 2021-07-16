Courtney Stodden seemingly takes a swipe at Chrissy Teigen as she praises Jason Biggs’ ‘personal apology’ – Fox News

Courtney Stodden is again speaking out about their recent cyberbullying accusations against Chrissy Teigen.

In March, Stodden, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, claimed that Teigen, 35, had previously bullied them on Twitter and even suggested they commit suicide.

The allegations eventually exploded as more and more old tweets from the cookbook author resurfaced featuring mean comments about several high-profile figures.

After facing backlash, Teigen offered up a public apology not only to Stodden but for her actions in general. Stodden said that they did not feel the apology was sincere and pushed back against Teigen’s claims that she’d reached out privately.

COURTNEY STODDEN SHOWS OFF NEW LOOK AMID CHRISSY TEIGEN BULLYING SCANDAL

Just over two months later, Stodden shared a screenshot of a message they received from actor Jason Biggs apologizing for past comments that he made and praised him for how he approached the issue.

“Hi Courtney- I wanted to drop you a note to say that I’m sorry for any tweet that I made in the past that may have hurt your feelings,” read the message from Biggs, 43. “They were meant as jokes- but they were at your expense, and knowing how you feel, that makes them not funny at all.”

He went on to say that he’s living a “clean and sober life” that now includes “taking accountability” for his poor decisions from the past.

COURTNEY STODDEN WOULD ‘CONSIDER’ JOINING CHRISSY TEIGEN IN MEGHAN MARKLE-STYLE INTERVIEW WITH OPRAH WINFREY

“I wish you nothing but happiness and success always. Xo jason,” he concluded.

The singer gushed over Biggs’ apology in the caption of the post.

“This is what a personal apology looks like,” they wrote alongside the screenshot. “Everyone makes mistakes but not everyone takes real accountability. Jason, I felt this. I wish you love and immense success to you and your family @biggsjason.”

Courtney Stodden (center) praised Jason Biggs (right) for his apology for bullying her after slamming Chrissy Teigen’s (left) apology.

(Getty Images)

Stodden, 26, previously spoke out on Instagram about Biggs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Jason Biggs loved harassing me, making me feel like trash,” they said, per The Hollywood Gossip. “Amongst a plethora of others.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Specific instances of harassment weren’t mentioned, however in a since-deleted 2013 tweet, Biggs allegedly asked to see Stodden’s breasts, per Celebuzz.